Malawi: Striking Truck Drivers Open Borders After Pay Increase

13 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Truck drivers who sealed Mwanza and Dedza borders on Wednesday to push for salary increase have now opened the country's frontiers after authorities agreed to increase the salaries to K140, 000 a month from K60,000.

This follows marathon talks the drivers had with authorities at Mwanza border post this morning.

Spokesperson of Truck Drivers Association, Paul Kachitsa, says drivers who sealed Mwanza border wanted resolutions they made with government on Tuesday in Lilongwe to be documented and not only be verbal.

Besides, Kachitsa says the drivers were also looking for a pay hike which was not included in the Tuesday's resolutions.

"There were some disagreements between us the Association and those drivers who said they wanted everything that we agreed with government to be on paper. So government and others have prepared the documents which have been signed and shared among all the concerned parties such as our employers, homeland security ministry and Malawi Police," he said.

The development has consequently led to the reopening of the border post whose spokesperson, Pasqually Zulu, says is a good development.

"This is a sigh of relief. Our operations were halted since Wednesday. Now that they have called of the strike, it is a sigh of relief to us. When borders are open, it is good for the economy of our country," he said.

We understand that among the commitments made, the drivers will be getting a monthly minimum pay of K140 thousand effective this December.

Normal flow of traffic has now returned at the border.

The strike disrupted the transportation of essential goods into the country.

Earlier today, officials from the Road Transporters Association, Ministry of Labour, Malawi Defence Force and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services met to find a way forward on the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.