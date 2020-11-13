Malawi: Lilongwe Drivers Commend Minister of Transport Mia for Listening to Their Concerns

13 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Christopher Jimu

The Lilongwe Drivers Association has commended Minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure Sidik Mia for listening to concerns from truck drivers regarding the way the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services was renewing their licences and how it was administering examinations.

The minister two days ago declared that there was no need for truck drivers to write examinations again when renewing their licences.

In a meeting yesterday the Chairman of the Lilongwe Drivers Association Chifundo Makawano said it was pleasing to hear that when truck drivers are renewing their licenses, they will not be forced to sit for examinations again.

However Makawano said this directive should not only target truck drivers only but even those driving minibuses, buses, vans and lorries.

"We are happy with the directive that truck drivers will no longer be forced to sit for examinations once their license has expired and they are renewing. What we are asking the Minister now is that he should also extend this to all who have a professional driving permit. We do not need segregation on this matter," said Makawano.

Vice chairman of the grouping Ganizani Sandikonda and secretary Rodwell Kuntanga echoed Makawano's sentiments saying most drivers are finding it tough to renew their licences due to the way the examinations were framed.

They claim that he examinations were suited to South African drivers not Malawi.

"When one has sat for MSCE he is not forced to write the examinations again when looking for employment. This should also apply to all drivers. We can go for eye test but not sit for examinations again as if we novices," said Sandikonda.

On his part Kuntanga disclosed that the grouping has started on a very high note and will be fighting for the rights of all drivers in Malawi.

"We want all drivers in the country to be part of this noble cause so that we carry one voice when fighting for our rights," said Kuntanga.

Meanwhile the grouping has organised another meeting to be held in Lilongwe tomorrow involving leaders of drivers form all the districts in Lilongwe.

The Directorate of Road Traffic has always argued that the examinations were formed that way to suit all SADC countries.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.