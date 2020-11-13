Malawi: Lilongwe Drivers Commend Minister of Transport Mia for Listening to Their Concerns

The Lilongwe Drivers Association has commended Minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure Sidik Mia for listening to concerns from truck drivers regarding the way the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services was renewing their licences and how it was administering examinations.

The minister two days ago declared that there was no need for truck drivers to write examinations again when renewing their licences.

In a meeting yesterday the Chairman of the Lilongwe Drivers Association Chifundo Makawano said it was pleasing to hear that when truck drivers are renewing their licenses, they will not be forced to sit for examinations again.

However Makawano said this directive should not only target truck drivers only but even those driving minibuses, buses, vans and lorries.

"We are happy with the directive that truck drivers will no longer be forced to sit for examinations once their license has expired and they are renewing. What we are asking the Minister now is that he should also extend this to all who have a professional driving permit. We do not need segregation on this matter," said Makawano.

Vice chairman of the grouping Ganizani Sandikonda and secretary Rodwell Kuntanga echoed Makawano's sentiments saying most drivers are finding it tough to renew their licences due to the way the examinations were framed.

They claim that he examinations were suited to South African drivers not Malawi.

"When one has sat for MSCE he is not forced to write the examinations again when looking for employment. This should also apply to all drivers. We can go for eye test but not sit for examinations again as if we novices," said Sandikonda.

On his part Kuntanga disclosed that the grouping has started on a very high note and will be fighting for the rights of all drivers in Malawi.

"We want all drivers in the country to be part of this noble cause so that we carry one voice when fighting for our rights," said Kuntanga.

Meanwhile the grouping has organised another meeting to be held in Lilongwe tomorrow involving leaders of drivers form all the districts in Lilongwe.

The Directorate of Road Traffic has always argued that the examinations were formed that way to suit all SADC countries.