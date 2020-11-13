Lesotho: Kamoli Trial Postponed Yet Again

Former army commander Lieutenant General (Lt-Gen) Tlali Kamoli and four other soldiers' attempted murder trial was on Monday postponed to 16 November 2020.

The postponement is to enable new defence lawyers for two of Lt-Gen Kamoli's co-accused time to familiarise themselves with the case.

Lt-Gen Kamoli's co-accused are Major Pitso Ramoepane, Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Sergeant Malefane Heqoa and Corporal Mohlalefi Seitlheko.

They face attempted murder charges in connection with the 27 January 2014 simultaneous bombings of the Moshoeshoe II homes of former First Lady 'Maesaiah Thabane and the Ha Abia residence of former police commissioner, Khothatso Tšooana.

During their 29 September 2020 High Court appearance, one of their lawyers, Advocate Zwelakhe Mda, withdrew from representing Sergeant Heqoa and Corporal Seitlheko. He did not explain the reasons for his withdrawal from the case.

On Monday, Crown Counsel Adv Naki Nku informed the presiding Judge Charles Hungwe that Adv Hopolang Nathane has taken over as Sergeant Heqoa's lawyer and Adv Napo Mafaesa will now be representing Corporal Seitlheko.

Adv Nku requested the matter to be postponed to 16 November 2020 to give the new defence lawyers time to familiarise themselves with the case.

"Today we were supposed to proceed with the hearing but Adv Mda withdrew and other counsels have been brought in to take over representation of the accused," Adv Nku said.

"They (new defence lawyers) are yet to be furnished with the witness statements. They still have to consult with their clients. Therefore, we will not be able to proceed today (Monday) and I ask that the matter be postponed to 16 November 2020."

Adv Nathane and Adv Kabelo Letuka, who represent the rest of the accused, concurred with Adv Nku.

Justice Hungwe subsequently postponed the case to 16 November.

"The crown is ordered to furnish the new counsels with all documents pertaining to the case by 6 November 2020 and the trial dates are 16 to 20 November 2020," Justice Hungwe ruled.