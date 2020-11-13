Malawi: MEC Dismisses Mwenifumbo 'Lack of Merit' Complaints, Declares MCP Winner of Ll, Karonga By-Elections - Udf Ward Victory Confirmed

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has on Friday dismissed all complaints from Karonga central parliamentary by-election candidate, UTM Party's Frank Mwenifumbo over the conduct of the by-election on Tuesday and has since declared Mwenifumbo's political rival in the race, Leonard Mwalwanda of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), winner.

MEC chairperson, Dr Chifundo Kachale said Mwenifumbo's complaints "lacked merit", describing the election as free, fair and credible.

"The complaint has been dismissed for lack of merit," said Kachale, a judge of the High Court.

"On behalf of the Commission, I, Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale now declare Leonard Mwalwanda who contested as Malawi Congress Party candidate the winner in the Karonga Central Constituency by-election," he said.

Among other things, Mwenifumbo complained that Mwalwanda contested in an area where he was not registered as a voter, Mwalwanda's party, the Malawi Congress Party was involved in giving out money to influence people's voting, the MCP unleashed terror in the area through political violence.

But Kachale condemned the violence and has since asked the police to investigate the matter and prosecute the culprits.

"The Commission wishes to express concern over acts of violence, intimidation and use of verbal abuse that characterised the by election campaign activities in Karonga Central Constituency. The Commission urges the Malawi Police Service to continue investigating all criminal activities that occurred in Karonga Central constituency and bring perpetrators of these acts before the courts for the law to take its course. We hope this would serve as a lesson to would be offenders.," said Kachale.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MEC chairperson also disclosed that they received one complaint in relation to the conduct of the by-election in Lilongwe North West which was lodged by candidate Goodwell Ndiwo Banda.

"The complaint has been dismissed for lack of merit and the Commission's determination has been communicated to the complainant," he said.

Kachale declated Dr Mphatso Jones Boti who contested as MCP candidate the winner in the Lilongwe North West Constituency by-election.

Another by-election took place in Makhwira South Ward in Chikwawa which had five candidates.

Kachale declared Isaac Sten who contested as United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate the winner in the Makhwira South Ward by-election.

MEC chair extended his congratulations to the winners.

"In a democratic constitutional order, you have a social contract with the people and please go out to implement it. I urge you and your supporters to celebrate responsibly.

"For those who have not made it this time, I say there can only be one winner and we believe there is always a next time.," he said.

Meanwhile, Kachale has said MEC will soon make an announcement regarding holding of by-elections in the three constituencies where the electoral processes were postponed in light of the court processes that were happening.