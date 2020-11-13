Malawi: Uladi Lodges Appeal in Malawi Supreme Court

Former cabinet minister and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician Uladi Mussa has lodge his appeal at Malawi Supreme Court against his five-year-conviction.

His lawyer, Paul Maulidi, has confirmed the development.

Maulidi said that the High Court erred in law in arriving at its judgment to convict his client and the subsequent sentencing.

"The evidence that was presented at the court was not enough to secure a conviction," said Maulidi.

Last month, High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale sentenced Mussa alongside David Kwanjana then Immigration Officer for the Central region to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour for abuse of office and one-year imprisonment for the offence of neglect of duty.

The sentences will however run concurrently which means the two Will spend five years in jail.

Mussa, the opposition DPP vice president for the centre, faced charges of granting citizenship to illegal immigrants from Burundi, Rwanda and other war prone countries when he served as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security some years ago, in a series of instances that saw him obtaining millions of money.