Ethiopia, Israel Foreign Ministers Exchange Phone Calls

13 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen spoke over the phone with his Israeli counter part Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday about issues of mutual interest.

During the discussion, Demeke briefed his Israeli counterpart about the objectives of the Federal government of Ethiopia in engaging in the operation in Tigray regional state.

He elaborated the operation would maintain the constitutional order and ensure that the rule of law prevails in the region.

The culture of impunity should not be allowed to continue, Demeke said, adding that the people of Tigray should also be free from the grip of the TPLF gang.

The Minister further stated the operation would neutralize the heavy and long-range weaponry of the TPLF gang, rescue survivors of the Ethiopian defense force members, and bring the criminals to justice.

Talking about the ongoing AU-led negotiations over the GERD, the Foreign Ministers reiterated that outstanding issues would get amicable solutions, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Demeke also expressed his gratitude to the government of Israel for sending the "special locust fighters task force" to Ethiopia to fight the spread of desert locust swarms.

Both sides underscored that Ethiopia and Israel should scale up the longstanding relationship that exists between them.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved.

