Kenyan Judokas Miss Olympic Qualifiers Again

The Kenyan judo team has suffered another setback in their search for tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, following the announcement that they will not compete in the Dakar Africa Open in Senegal, this weekend.

Having missed the Budapest Grand Slam in Hungary that took place in October, the Kenyan judokas had hoped to make-up for the missed points at the Dakar Africa Open.

But according to John Mwadime, the Kenya Judo Federation Secretary General, the planned trip to the West African nation will not happen due to inadequate preparations.

"We are not participating (in the Dakar Africa Open). It was too early for the preparations. We will take part in the next competition," said Mwadime.

The two events are among the many qualifiers that the International Judo Federation (IJF) has lined up until April 2021 to be used in selecting the judokas, who will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games that will be held in Japan next year.

For the Budapest Grand Slam, Mwadime said the national team did not take part since the federation failed to meet some of the Covid-19 protocols demanded by the IJF, and delay by the government in releasing funds to cater for the team's expenses.

But despite missing the two events, Mwadime, and Olympian Levy Kiplagat Sang believe all is not lost in the judokas' quest to bag Olympic slots.

Sang, who was the only Kenyan judoka at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, said with his vast experience, he will qualify for the prestigious event, should Kenya take part in the forthcoming qualifiers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When I failed to qualify for the Beijing Olympics in 2008, I had to come up with a strategy, which was to train hard and it paid off in 2016. Due to the coronavirus, we have missed some of qualifying events, but personally, I have been training and I am ready for any competition," said the middleweight judoka (90kg), who turns-out for the Kenya Police team.

Sang says that while he did not make it past the round of 32 in the Brazil Olympics, spending three minutes and 24 seconds in the ring against Hungarian Kristian, who is one of the top judokas in the world, gives him thope that he stands a chance of performing better at the Tokyo event.

The Tokyo Grand Slam planned for December 11 to 13, and Qatar World Masters in January next year are some of the other Olympic qualifiers lined-up.