Kenya to Field Team in Canoe and Slalom Olympics Trials

Kenya Rowing and Canoe Federation is planning to take the canoe and slalom teams for 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying championships due January in Asia.

The federation's chairman Richard Olakhi disclosed that the teams will be picked during the national trials programmed for December with the slalom competition being staged in Sagana, Murang'a County.

Olakhi said either Masinga Dam or Mombasa will host the canoe trials adding that the dates for the trials will be communicated in due course.

Olakhi disclosed that the Asian country that will host the event will also be known before the end of this month.

Initially, the Olympic trials for Africa were slated for France last year but African countries protested before World Rowing and Canoe Federation rescinded the decision.

Kenya was then picked to host the Africa trials this year but lack of capacity compounded by Covid-19 situation saw the global body take away the opportunity.

Olakhi said the Confederation of Africa Rowing and Canoe is in the process of confirming which Asian country will host the trials based on the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

"We have just resumed after the ministry reopened the sporting scene late September after the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown," said Olakhi. "I want to urge our athletes to prepare for the trials since time won't be on our side."

Olakhi said they will pick athletes in C1, C2, K1 and K2 in canoe that is held on flat water while C1, K1 and doubles in slalom that is held on running water.

"We shall solely depend on the government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) for funding for the Olympic trials. We are in the process of coming up with a budget depending which country the trials will be held," explained Olakhi.

Africa Olympic trials for rowing were held in Tunis, Tunisia where Kenya qualified one para-rower, Asiya Mohammed Sururu. The 28-year-old hails from Kwale.

Kenya hosted the Africa trials in slalom and canoe for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Sagana and Masinga dam respectively in 2015.

NOC-K acting secretary general Francis Mutuku indicated that canoeing is one of the remaining events where Kenya has a high chance of qualifying athletes for the Tokyo Olympics.

Already, 80 sportsmen and women have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic games slated from July 23 to August 8 next year.

"We have high hopes in canoe while we have outside chances in wrestling and judo," said Mutuku, adding that they hope to get wild cards in cycling and shooting while the country has two wild cards in swimming, for a man and woman.