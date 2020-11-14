Kenya: High Expectations On Uhuru's State of the Nation Address

The weight of expectation will be on President Uhuru Kenyatta this afternoon as he addresses some of the critical issues facing the country in his annual State of the Nation speech.

Some of the issues weighing down on citizens includes the impact of Covid-19 on both the healthcare system and the economy. And with children staying away from school for close to an year, Kenyans will also be looking out for solutions to the woes in the education sector and the path to a safe reopening.

The President has also been short on delivery on the corruption front and has used previous addresses to tackle that issue. The rise of suicides, crime and other social ills due to growing poverty is also be a point of concern.

MPs also expect him to address the referendum debate and the roadmap to the implementation Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. Lawmakers who spoke to the Nation said they want the President talk about Covid-19 containment measures, national unity, the Big Four agenda and the fight against corruption.

Article 132 of the Constitution and House Standing Orders obligate the President to address a joint sitting of the Houses on matters that touch on national values once a year.

In his address, President Kenyatta is also expected to report to Parliament the measures taken to achieve national values, progress in fulfilment of international obligations, and state of security.

Big Four agenda

President Kenyatta is likely to seize the moment to update the public on the achievement of his administration especially his pet retirement project of the Big Four agenda and the BBI report.

This years' State of the Nation address, which will be the 8th for President Kenyatta, comes at a time when there is raging debate about the BBI report and the impending referendum expected to be conducted in June next year.

The President and his handshake partner Raila Odinga have been drumming up support for the BBI document saying it is a sure ticket towards achievement of equity and national unity.

Nominated MP Godffrey Osotsi said he expects the President to address measures taken towards containment of the Covid-19 pandemic and also give clear direction on the role of parliament in the implementation of BBI report and the next steps.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa told the Nation that he expects President Kenyatta to put across his plans for economic recovery and his plans towards revival of the Big Four agenda.

Mr Ichungwa also wants to know the President's plan in fighting the pandemic and the action that will be taken against those mentioned in the Kenya Medical Supplies (Kemsa) scandal.

"I want the President to outline his commitment towards consensus building towards a non-contentious referendum to avoid dividing the country in the middle of a pandemic," Mr Ichungwa said.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi , who is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said he expects the President to spell out his vision for a united country under the BBI framework.

"I expect him to share with the nation a clear roadmap to the referendum. In addition, he needs to expound on the concrete measures taken to deal with corruption," Mr Wandayi said.

Senate majority whip Irungu Kang'ata said the President will seize the opportunity to highlight BBI and its benefits and enumerate the projects the government has undertaken such as doubling the number of tarmacked roads in five years, making secondary school free, among others.

"I hope he highlights the benefits of BBI to the country. In particular the ward development fund which I have championed consistently as a legislator," Mr Kang'ata said.

Composition of IEBC

Homa Bay woman rep and Finance committee chairperson Gladys Wanga said she expects the President to outline his unity agenda for the country.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said President Kenyatta should also give direction on the composition of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Pokot South MP David Pkosing said the President should also use the opportunity to crack down on the dissenting voices within the ruling Jubilee Party, which he said threatened to taint his legacy.

"If the owner of a home continues feeding, clothing and housing his relatives who are constantly undermining his home and creating disharmony, the house will not only collapse but the entire village and neighbours too," Mr Amisi said.

President Kenyatta has in the past delivered the address between March and May. However, the address was this year delayed by Covid-19.