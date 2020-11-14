Ethiopia: Rocket Attacks Damage Airport Areas in Bahir Dar, Gonder Cities, Government Blames TPLF

Rod Waddington/Flickr
Tigray, Ethiopia in 2014.
14 November 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The federal government said a rocket was fired "in the late hours of November 13, 2020 towards Bahir Dar and Gondar cities. As a result, the airport areas have sustained damages."

A statement published on "Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check", a newly opened Facebook page by the federal government, blamed "the TPLF junta" for the attack and said it "is repairing and utilizing the last of the weaponry within its arsenals. This is indicative of TPLF's last resort attempts to maintain control," the government said.

Last night the several residents of the two cities posted updates on social media that there were explosions and exchanges of gun fires in the cities. Bahir Dar airport, known as Ginbot 20 Airport, is located some 8 km west of the city, near the Lake Tana; while Gonder's Atse Tewodros Airport is located some 18 km south of of the city.

The Amhara regional government communication Affairs office released a statement that although "there were explosions in Bahir Dar, special place called Mecod and in Gonder city, special place called Azezo, security forces have put them under control within few minutes." It also said there were no power cuts in both cities and both cities were peaceful and added the incident would be fully investigated.

The Amhara regional state broadcaster AMMA quoted the regional government as saying that "because the enemy is using its full force to inflict terror acts [and] cognizant of the war we are in, communities should calmly safeguard themselves and their neighborhoods vigilantly." Without giving details, it also cautioned the people in the regional state that "similar acts may occur again."

Without giving specifics about the said rocket attacks, a statement published on the official Facebook page of TPLF said that it has placed the "Northern Command" of the national defense forces under its control and will use "the force of its weapons to wipe out enemies" of the people of Tigray.

The federal government said the "details of the incident is currently under investigation and further details will be provided accordingly." AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

More on This
Rockets Fired at Airports as Ethiopian Conflict Escalates
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates
Conflict Worsens As Ethiopia Presses to Replace Tigray Govt
Rights Group Reports Massacre of Civilians in Ethiopian Conflict
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.