Rwanda: Div.2 Playoffs - Gorilla FC Eye Promotion to Topflight League

Saturday Etoile de l'Est Vs Interforce 10am Gorilla Vs Rwamagana 1pm Rutsiro Vs Alpha 3:30pm

Gorilla FC have set themselves a target of winning this year's second division playoffs and ultimately a promotion ticket to the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League.

The playoffs start today, November 14, and will run through November 21.

The seven-team playoffs will be played in a single knock-out format and all the matches will be played at the same venue - Kigali Stadium - as one of the measures to contain the Covid-19 spread.

After finishing second in Pool A, Gorilla FC are rearing for the title and the team is ready for the challenge, says head coach Emmanuel Ruremesha

"We are ready for any opponent, we want to win all our games in the playoffs and that starts with the first match against Rwamagana," said the former SC Kiyovu tactician.

Gorilla FC begin their postseason campaign against former topflight league side Rwamagana City on Saturday, starting at 1pm.

Initially, the playoffs were meant to be contested by eight teams but Amagaju have been disqualified due to violating coronavirus guidelines during camp.

And, as a result, Vision FC automatically secured their semi-finals slot without kicking a ball.

In other matches on Saturday, Etoile de l'Est take on Interforce at 10am, whereas Rutsiro will be up against Alpha at 3:30pm.

The two teams finalists of the playoffs will replace Heroes and Gicumbi - the two sides that were relegated from the topflight league at the end of last season.

