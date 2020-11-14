Zimbabwe: Locals Have Abandoned Covid-19 Preventive Measures - Chiwenga

14 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

HEALTH Minister and State Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga has expressed concern over the increase in the number of people who no longer practice World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended Covid-19 preventive measures.

Speaking at the launch of the Health Expo and Covid-19 pandemic awareness cycling campaign in Bulawayo's Makokoba high density suburb Friday, Chiwenga urged Zimbabweans to continue practising Covid-19 prevention measures.

"Despite the manageable capsulitis toll incurred to date by Zimbabwe, the persistence and progression of the treat require our country to remain alert.

"It is unfortunate though that some of our people, in their wisdom, decided to engage a relaxed mode. It has become a common feature to catch sight of some of our brothers and sisters disregarding wearing of masks.

"If they wear them at all most of them are left sagging like a necklace.

"Scientists have said the virus targets easily those with weaker health systems, but I say it preys more on ignorance, denial and wishful thinking.

"Remember to cover your nose and the mouth. I have also noticed that some of our citizens no longer respect the observance of the one mitre social distancing," he said.

The Health minister said government was working hand in hand with the private sector and the National Covid Taskforce to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

"My ministry has continued to be on the vanguard of the war against Covid-19 alongside the national task force and private partners. In our collective endeavour to keep the pandemic at bay, the government of Zimbabwe is promoting local production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), goggles and disinfects," he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic Awareness Cycling campaign is being held under the theme "Striking for a cause to combat COVID 19".

Chiwenga said the purpose of the campaign was to conscientise individuals and communities in various cities and towns on Covid-19.

"The journey of hundreds of kilometres will commence today here in Makokoba in Bulawayo.

"Armed with a noble cause to protect our citizens from the global pestilence, our brave cyclists will embark on a long and gruesome trek through cities of Gweru, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Chegutu, Harare and terminate in Chitungwiza," he said.

During the launch, the Deputy minister of Industry and Commerce Raji Modi donated more than $1 million worth of groceries to Ingutsheni, United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH), Mpilo hospital and Emthunzini Wethemba Children's Home.

The consignment will be used by front line staff members in their canteens.

"The initiative is congruent with my ministry's vision of operationalising canteens to improve the diet of health workers and patients. The establishment of canteens and nutritional gardens resonates well with my ministry's ten-point strategic plan," he said.

