Zimbabwe: Another Judge Recuses Self in Suspended Justice Ndewere Case

ANOTHER High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero has recused himself from handling an application by his suspended colleague Erica Ndewere who is challenging the setting up of tribunal against her.

Ndewere is facing disciplinary issues and was suspended on allegations of delaying cases she was presiding over, among other alleged acts of misdemeanour.

The judge filed an application challenging the setting up of tribunal arguing her case was an internal matter that did not require a tribunal to look into.

She further claimed Chikowero could not hear her application as he was one of the people she first told about threats she received regarding the tribunal.

Chikowero upheld the application for recusal adding he could not handle Ndewere's case because she was his subordinate.

"My view is that my continued sitting in this matter would not maintain public confidence in the judiciary.

"It would bring the judiciary into disrepute. Whatever my decision in the matter, justice would not be seen to have been done," Chikowero said.

In her application challenging the tribunal, Ndewere cited President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Judge President George Chiweshe, Judicial Service Commission and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as respondents.

Despite the challenge, Mnangagwa already appointed retired Justice Simbi Veke Mubako, and lawyers Charles Warara and Yvonne Masvora to the tribunal which will sit to enquire into her suitability to continue holding the esteemed office.