Zimbabwe: Another Judge Recuses Self in Suspended Justice Ndewere Case

14 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

ANOTHER High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero has recused himself from handling an application by his suspended colleague Erica Ndewere who is challenging the setting up of tribunal against her.

Ndewere is facing disciplinary issues and was suspended on allegations of delaying cases she was presiding over, among other alleged acts of misdemeanour.

The judge filed an application challenging the setting up of tribunal arguing her case was an internal matter that did not require a tribunal to look into.

She further claimed Chikowero could not hear her application as he was one of the people she first told about threats she received regarding the tribunal.

Chikowero upheld the application for recusal adding he could not handle Ndewere's case because she was his subordinate.

"My view is that my continued sitting in this matter would not maintain public confidence in the judiciary.

"It would bring the judiciary into disrepute. Whatever my decision in the matter, justice would not be seen to have been done," Chikowero said.

In her application challenging the tribunal, Ndewere cited President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Judge President George Chiweshe, Judicial Service Commission and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as respondents.

Despite the challenge, Mnangagwa already appointed retired Justice Simbi Veke Mubako, and lawyers Charles Warara and Yvonne Masvora to the tribunal which will sit to enquire into her suitability to continue holding the esteemed office.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.