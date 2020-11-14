Zimbabwe: Three Gweru Employees Perish in Road Accident

THREE Gweru City Council employees died Friday afternoon after being involved in a tragic road accident in Featherstone on their way to Harare.

Gweru City Council Spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed the tragedy.

"Three of our employees died in a road accident in Featherstone this afternoon," Chingwaramusee said.

The three Gweru employees who are believed to be MDC Alliance members are Hosiah, Lewis Rufasha and Sydney Mbewe.

She however could not divulge much information on what exactly transpired.

But sources within the authority claim the employees had been sent by the Acting Town Clerk Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe to repossess a vehicle that was allocated to former city Director of Engineering Services Robson Manatsa.

Manatsa resigned under a cloud early this year.

"The employees had been sent by the Acting Town Clerk to go and forcefully repossess a vehicle that had been allocated to Former Director of Engineering Services as a condition of service vehicle. When he left Council, Chikwekwe did not want him to take the vehicle with him," a source said.

Earlier this year, Estates and Evaluations Manager Gibson Chingwadza was suspended by Chikwekwe on allegations of presiding over shady activities that prejudiced Gweru City Council US$300 000.

An audit report on the city's affairs has since set the cat amongst the pigeons as some senior officials at the local authority have been fingered in underhand dealings.

Meanwhile, substantive Town Clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza is still on suspension over a slew of corruption charges, some of which touched on her failure to effectively supervise the engineering department that was then led by Manatsa.