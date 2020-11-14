Tanzania: Training On Responsibilities for Zanzibar Legislators

14 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Zanzibar

WITH the elections now history, members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives have started a two-week long induction programme that will orientate them with their new roles.

The training programme that was initiated on Thursday further urges them to be close to their electorates and ways to take while implementing their party manifestos, which bring development to the nationals.

The programme was organised also to impart them with skills on practical guidance on parliamentary work and attending seminars on specific topics related to their role such as human rights, gender equality, and constituency outreach and media relations.

"During this induction week, both new and old legislators have an opportunity to meet each other and also know the House Staff. It is important that they understand house regulations, and be reminded on their roles in constituencies," said House Clerk Ms Raya Msellem.

Facilitating the workshop, Zanzibar University (ZU) Lecturer and Head of Department of Law, Dr Yahya Khamis Hamad, and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mr Ibrahim Mzee Ibrahim, however, asked the legislators to take their work serious.

The facilitators reminded the lawmakers about their legislative, oversight and representative functions, broader roles and constitutional responsibilities, where Dr Yahya emphasised: "You should listen to the people in the respective areas so that challenges facing them can be resolved."

Dr Yahya also told them the importance of maintaining integrity and respect to the House, especially by avoiding corruption and fraud practices, use of uncouth language and unethical dressing, which violate traditions and norms.

On his part, the DPP explained about the history and development of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, has recorded admirable development which includes increase the number of legislators from five Special Seats in 1980 to the current 20 or more, and elected members from constituencies from 10 in 1980 to the current 50 seats.

