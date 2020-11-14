Tanzania: Cosafa Cup - U-17 Girls Seek to Upset Zambians

TANZANIA U-17 team will be trying to repeat what their U-20 Sisters did last year when they face Zambia in the COSAFA Cup final match kicking off at Wolfson stadium.

The U-20 team, the Tanzanite won the COSAFA Championship after beating Zambia 2-1 in the epic final.

The Zambians had defeated the Tanzanian team 2-1 in the group stage. If the U-17 Girls defeat Zambians today it will be a replica of the last year's feat.

Tanzania started brightly this tournament by beating Comoro 5-1, then posted 6-1 win over South Africa and ended their onslaught with a voluminous 10-1 victory over Zimbabwe. But their race was slightly disturbed with a 1-2 loss to Zambia at the quarter final stage.

Speaking ahead of their final, the team's skipper Irene Kisisa said they were upbeat to return home victors like what the U-20 team did last year.

"Last year our U-20 team sisters came home with a trophy after beating Zambia. We are meeting them again in the U-17 category and we are hopeful we will revenge for the 1-2 loss," she said.

She said the technical bench has rectified mistakes they committed during their loss to Zambia as the key point towards their desired goal.

Also motivates them to work hard is the 15,000 US Dollar reward from Taifa Stars Committee do they clinch the COSAFA throne.

In retrospect, the team's head coach Edna Lema said the U-17 Girls have trained intensively for the final and urged Tanzanians to rally behind them today.

The Cosafa Cup 2020 for the senior teams has drawn 10 nations while the U-17 category attracted five teams.