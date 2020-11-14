Tanzania: Anti-Corruption Watchdog Grills Former NHIF Staff for Swindling 500m/-

14 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is interrogating four former National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) staff for allegedly swindling a 500.4m/-.

Speaking at PCCB's headquarters in Dar es Salaam today (November 14, 2020), the PCCB Director General Brigadier General John Mbungo said the accused have been arrested and investigation is still underway.

At a press conference, the PCCB czar handed over a total of 118m/- to a representative of an undisclosed international non-governmental organization.

According to the director, the said amount was illegally diverted and people involved in the saga have been given three months more to refund outstanding 172m/-.

