Tanzania: Tonombe Will Stay, Yanga Blow Away Move Rumours

YOUNG Africans have insisted Congolese midfielder Mukoko Tonombe is happy to serve at the club, rubbishing rumours of the player's intended move to traditional rivals Simba.

Recently, social media outlets have been busy with news that Mukoko will cross the boundaries to join Simba either during the upcoming mid- transfer window or next season.

This was, however, a reaction from Simba fans following hot claims which have been circulating on the internet that Simba's midfield maestro Clatous Chama will soon become Yanga player as he is yet to renew his contract with the current club.

"What is being said on social media platforms concerning Mukoko is just a propaganda by a certain fraction of people who do not wish Yanga well and have run out of ideas.

"The truth is that Mukoko signed a two-year extension contract to serve at our club as such, people should not be misguided from what they see on social media outlets since he is our legal player," said Hersi Said, GSM'S Investment Director.

He added that GSM, who are among the key sponsors of Yanga, have already completed payments of transfer and signing fees of Mukoko from his former club AS Vita hence the two parties have nothing to worry about.

"As you know, Tonombe is the third captain in our team and I can assure you that he is happy to serve Yanga," said Hersi.

On Sunday, Yanga will have a friendly match against African Lyon at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam as one way to boost the team during the brief pause of the league to pave way for the international games.

Yanga, who sit second on the 18-team table have, intensified their search of the Premier League title at the end of the season and are currently the only side yet to concede defeat in the progressing contest.

They last won the top flight league silverware during the 2016/17 season and since then, they have not managed to retain it until this season when they seem to be on the right path to clinch it.

In their last season to be champions, the Jangwani based club won it back to back for three consecutive seasons from 2014/15, 2015/16 and the follow up season of 2016/17 respectively.

According to the available statistics, Yanga won their first treble of league titles in 1991, 1992 and 1993 before doing the same in 1996, 1997 and 1998 meaning that they have attained a total of three trebles since the inception of the league.