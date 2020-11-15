Kenya/Comoros: Harambee Stars Under Pressure to Deliver Result in Comoros

Kenya's Harambee Stars face a must-win clash against Comoros at the Malouzini Stadium in Moroni from 7pm (Kenyan time) Sunday night and coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee, who is eyeing the team's first win in four 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification outings, has issued a rallying cry to his charges.

The Stars contingent landed in Moroni at mid-day Saturday aboard a chartered Jambojet plane after a five-hour flight from Nairobi and were booked in at the Golden Tulip Hotel.

The team had a training at the match venue Saturday evening.

Mulee hinted to Nation Sport the he could keep faith in faltering Masoud Juma in attack, owing to the absence of the team's lead striker Michael Olunga who is in self-isolation in Japan after unnamed members of his J-League team Kashiwa Reysol tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am confident (of a win) because we have an experienced pool of players most of whom played at the last Nations Cup tournament (in Egypt). Continuity is key even though we didn't particularly play well (in the first leg tie)," explained Mulee.

Kenya had to rally from behind to earn a one-all draw against Comoros in the reverse fixture between these two teams at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, last Wednesday.

Youssouf M'Changama scored first for the visiting team via an exquisite free kick midway through opening stanza before Juma levelled matters after the break.

But M'Changama is suspended for this tie after he was sent off in Nairobi following two bookable offences in quick succession.

In his absence, Kassim Abdalla, Youssouf Ibrahim and Ahmed Mogni are the players to watch for coach Abdou Amir's team.

The home team's stand-out first leg goalkeeper, Ahamada Ali, should start between the sticks, hoping for another man-of-the-match performance. Abdalla proved a serious serial threat for the Kenyan defence especially via set pieces, while Mogni and Ibrahim showed tactical awareness, skill and pace to run through the heart of the Kenyan midfield in the first half, almost at will.

To counter this trio, Mulee will hope for a fired-up central midfield pairing consisting captain Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo and Eric Johanna or, if need be, Anthony Akumu, Lawrence "Lawi" Juma and Kenneth Muguna.

Brian Mandela and Joseph Okumu are also expected to maintain their partnership in defence with Eric "Marcelo" Ouma at left back with David "Calabar" Owino replacing the ineffective Samuel Olwande in defence.

Arnold Origi will certainly start in goal.

Juma, Ayub Timbe and the enigmatic Cliff Nyakeya will likely lead the attack with John Makwatta and namesake John Avire providing options, if need be.

With three points in her opening three matches in this competition, Kenya badly needs a strong start to this match, and a win to move to six points, and improve on her chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament has since been rescheduled and will be played in Cameroon in 2022.

Kenya has won one of the last four matches against Comoros with the other fixtures culminating in draws.

These two teams drew 2-2 in Morocco in an international friendly in 2018 and again 1-1 in Moroni during a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

That clash was characterised with a sending off and subsequent ban to then Stars coach Adel Amrouche for spitting at the match referee. Stars beat the the "Les Colechantes" 1-0 in Nairobi in 2014.

Egypt and Togo are the other teams in Kenya's group.

