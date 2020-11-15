South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 749 182 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

14 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 749 182 with 2 237 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 14 November 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

107515

14,4

Free State

58371

7,8

Gauteng

231479

30,9

KwaZulu-Natal

124774

16,7

Limpopo

18170

2,4

Mpumalanga

30611

4,1

North West

34266

4,6

Northern Cape

22669

3,0

Western Cape

121327

16,2

Unknown

0,0

Total

749182

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 110 384 with 23 497 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

2 953 407

58%

14 385

61%

PUBLIC

2 156 977

42%

9 112

39%

Total

5 110 384

23 497

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 53 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 34, Free State 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5 and Western Cape 8. This brings the total to 20 206. Of the 53 deaths, 19 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours: 8 in the Eastern Cape, 3 in the Free State,1 in KwaZulu Natal and 7 in the Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 693 261 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Gauteng

4877

224 817

1 785

KwaZulu-Natal

3281

116 351

5 142

Western Cape

4449

111 598

5 280

Eastern Cape

4034

94 799

8 682

Free State

1663

48 109

8 599

North West

510

32 100

1 656

Mpumalanga

611

29 513

487

Limpopo

480

17 274

416

Northern Cape

301

18 700

3 668

Unknown

Total

20 206

693 261

35 715

