South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 749 182 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 749 182 with 2 237 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 14 November 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
107515
14,4
Free State
58371
7,8
Gauteng
231479
30,9
KwaZulu-Natal
124774
16,7
Limpopo
18170
2,4
Mpumalanga
30611
4,1
North West
34266
4,6
Northern Cape
22669
3,0
Western Cape
121327
16,2
Unknown
0,0
Total
749182
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 110 384 with 23 497 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
2 953 407
58%
14 385
61%
PUBLIC
2 156 977
42%
9 112
39%
Total
5 110 384
23 497
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, 53 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 34, Free State 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5 and Western Cape 8. This brings the total to 20 206. Of the 53 deaths, 19 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours: 8 in the Eastern Cape, 3 in the Free State,1 in KwaZulu Natal and 7 in the Western Cape.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 693 261 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Gauteng
4877
224 817
1 785
KwaZulu-Natal
3281
116 351
5 142
Western Cape
4449
111 598
5 280
Eastern Cape
4034
94 799
8 682
Free State
1663
48 109
8 599
North West
510
32 100
1 656
Mpumalanga
611
29 513
487
Limpopo
480
17 274
416
Northern Cape
301
18 700
3 668
Unknown
Total
20 206
693 261
35 715