Zimbabwe: Ginimbi an 'Anointed' Businessman - Older Sister

15 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

OLDER sister to businessman and socialite, Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure on Saturday described her late brother as an 'anointed' businessman who had been destined to make it in life.

Ginimbi died aged 36 in the early hours of Sunday.

He was coming from his posh Dreams Nightclub when his Rolls Royce collided with another car, veered off the road and rammed into a tree before bursting into flames along Borrowdale Road, Harare, killing him along with three of his friends.

Since his passing, social media platforms have been buzzing with claims the millionaire businessman had been sworn to ritualism and cultism to amass his massive wealth.

The speculations have been dismissed by his family and friends who described him as a hard worker and risk taker.

Ginimbi's remains were buried in a top notch send off at his Domboshava multi-million US dollar homestead.

Addressing thousands of mourners, his sister, Juliet Kadungure said the family could tell from the beginning that he was going to be rich despite passing only one Ordinary level subject, as he had an 'anointing'.

She went on to narrate how Ginimbi showed his shrewdness in business, selling maize and vegetables when he was still in primary school.

"Genius had an anointing. Our parents were into gardening and he would request his own vegetable bed. He used to go to Mbare to sell his vegetables and he would make profits.

"He would make toy cars and sell them. He was creative and a hard worker.

"At Ordinary level he had only passed Agriculture and when he was asked to go back to school, he opted to use the funds to open a phone repair shop.

"After that time, he started selling gas and was a good negotiator with brilliant business ideas," she said.

Prominent figures present at his burial included former Dynamos boss and uncle to the late Ginimbi Kenny Mubaiwa, Zodwa Mkandla, socialite Pokello Nare, former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi, Youth deputy minister Tino Machakaire, Marry Mubaiwa and musician Mudiwa Hood.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rockets Fired at Airports as Ethiopian Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.