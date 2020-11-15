Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls Forced to Put Up With Delay in City Status Pronouncement

15 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Matabeleland North Correspondent

THE Victoria Falls Municipality will have to wait a little longer before the official pronouncement of its city status.

There is excitement in the local authority after Parliament recently approved the municipality be upgraded to city status.

Expectations were high that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was going to visit the resort town on Friday to make the official pronouncement.

The President however sold a dummy to the municipality after a last-minute communication to the council that the event was off.

The council had planned to kill two birds with one stone as it had arranged to present freedom of the city honour to Mnangagwa for his contribution to the town's growth.

Since the council had already invited local stakeholders, a low-key event will be held to appraise them of positive developments the town has made.

According to the programme, the council will now host local stakeholders to update them about developments that have taken place in the town.

Town Clerk Ronnie Dube was not reachable as they were said to be in closed meetings to make last minute adjustments to the programme.

"The programme has changed and we are still making adjustments. We had invited stakeholders and we have decided to go ahead and have an internal event where we will explain some positives that have taken place so that our stakeholders are updated," said a senior management officer from council.

The city fathers have said the upgrading of the town will open business and investment opportunities thereby making Victoria Falls a competitive tourism city.

Residents chair Kelvin Moyo said: "It is prudent for the council to explain to residents what the city status means. Many fear that this will coma long with an upward change in rates and there is need for a serious education campaign so that we move together."

