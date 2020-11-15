Namibia: Botswana Trucks Attacked At Ngoma Border Post

A GROUP of angry residents in Zambezi region on Saturday staged an attack on trucks and other vehicles with Botswana registration numbers crossing the borders between Namibia and Botswana at the Ngoma border post.

A video circulating on social media shows residents throwing stones at the trucks as they drove by.

Blessing Maanda, one of the organisers of Friday's solidarity protests against the killings of Namibians by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) along that border, told The Namibian that the stone attack was unplanned.

He said the people who attacked the trucks took it upon themselves to vent their frustration and disapproval of the government's approach to the recent shooting of the four fishermen by the BDF.

Maanda said people in Zambezi were also "angry" that the government, especially president Hage Geingob, seems reluctant to visit the bereaved family and accept their petition against the BDF killings.