Western Sahara: Sahrawi People's Liberation Army Carries Out Attacks On Moroccan Enemy Bases

Karlos Zurutuza/IPS
(File photo).
14 November 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed Al-Hafed — Attacks of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army units continue against various hiding places of the Moroccan enemy along its positions in the occupied parts of the Sahrawi territory, causing loss of lives and equipments and disrupting its military plans.

The military communiqué No. 02 of the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that several military bases, support points and supply centers came under fire, the most recent of which was the attack last night on the 13th base of the 67th legion in the Bakari sector near Tinelik.

Meanwhile, Mahbas and Guerguerat sectors witnessed rocket shell and machine gun attacks.

Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

