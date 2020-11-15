Morocco: Covid-19 - Morocco Records 5,875 New Cases, 5,744 Recoveries Over Past 24 Hours

Rabat — Morocco has recorded 5,875 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 5,744 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of health said on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 288,211 while the number of cured people increases to 234,904, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 81.5%.

A total of 66 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 4,697, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.6%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (18), the Oriental (8), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (8), Souss-Massa (7), Marrakech-Safi (7), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (6), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (6), Fez-Meknes (4) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (2).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (2,254), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1.036), Souss-Massa (655), l'Oriental (501), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (443), Marrakech-Safi (283), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (201), Guelmim-Oued Noun (142), Fez-Meknes (117), Draa-Tafilalet (107), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (76) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (60).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 3,335,308 since the start of the outbreak, including 17,248 in the past day.

The number of active cases has reached 48,610, including 1,053 patients in a critical or severe condition, the source added.