Rabat — Morocco's official reserve assets amounted to 292.7 billion dirhams until November 5, 2020, up by 22.9% compared to the same period in 2019, Morocco's central bank (Bank Al-Maghrib) has said.

During the week of 5-11 November, Bank Al-Maghrib injected 105.7 billion dirhams.

As for the interbank rate, it has remained at 1.5%, the source added in a release.

In the same period, the Dirham appreciated by 0.41% against the Dollar and depreciated by 0.30% against the Euro.