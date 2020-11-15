Morocco: Guerguarat Border Crossing Point Reopens

Guerguarate — Road traffic between Morocco and Mauritania, through the Guerguarat border crossing point, resumed Saturday afternoon in both directions, the Moroccan News Agency (MAP) noticed on the spot.

Dozens of freight trucks, which had been blocked for three weeks because of the actions of the "Polisario" militias, have crossed the Moroccan and Mauritanian borders.

The Royal Armed Forces set up, Friday, in accordance with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the FAR, a security cordon to ensure the flow of goods and people through the passage between the two Moroccan and Mauritanian border crossing points.