Namibia: Third Woman Reports Rape At Gunpoint At Walvis Bay

THE police in the Erongo region are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint at Tutaleni, Walvis Bay, in the early hours of Saturday.

Namibian Police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu confirmed the woman was asleep in her shack home when an unknown suspect broke into the house, pointed a firearm at her and allegedly raped her.

The woman was alone during the incident.

The suspect is not yet identified but the police and the investigation team are hard at work, using all possible means to identify and arrest the culprit, said Iikuyu.

Other incidents in which women sleeping in their shack homes at Walvis Bay were raped at gunpoint were reported last month, with one incident having occurred at Tutaleni and the other at Kuisebmond.

The suspect in the latest incident is described as a middle-aged man of medium height and dark in complexion.

Iikuyu added that the police's crime prevention team has intensified night patrols in the Tutaleni and Kuisebmond area to try and catch the suspect or suspects and bring them before court.

"The police again urge the communities to stay alert and assist the law enforcement to identify this suspect or suspects and by sharing such information for immediate action," said Iikuyu.

Anyone who might have information on the incident or knows the suspect or his whereabouts can contact Iikuyu at cellphone 081 246 4757 or detective chief inspector Shangula at cellphone 081 667 6820, inspector Ileni Shapumba at 081 297 7798, or the nearest police station.