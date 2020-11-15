South Africa: Mayor Geoff Makhubo in Stronger Position to Consolidate Joburg

analysis

The Gauteng by-elections had a 24% turnout against an average of 37.83%, which may have reflected the weather or a gatvol electorate.

The DA lost two seats to smaller parties and with an additional two vacancies, its hopes of replicating its 2016 city win in the 2021 local government election is looking increasingly slim.

Political power in Johannesburg no longer hangs in a precarious balance as it did when former mayor Herman Mashaba quit last year, causing a metropolitan political crisis.

Mayor Geoff Makhubo had to knit together a fragile alliance and last week, the ANC ended co-operation with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) because of a falling-out with that party's leader, the ex-convict turned successful businessman Gayton McKenzie. The PA has won an additional seat in Riverlea-Pennyville, doubling its representation to two seats in the 270-seat council.

But the ANC is not worried as it campaigned hard to retain the seats it contested; and its alliance partner, the Al Jama-ah party, won the second seat in Lenasia.

Asked if the party would still vote with the ANC in Johannesburg, Al Jama-ah provincial chairperson Thapelo Amad said: "Through and through, we are with...