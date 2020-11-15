Kenya: Ex-Tahidi High Star Shish Lands Key Role in SA Film

13 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nairobi News Reporter

Former Tahidi High star Shirleen Wangari popularly known as Shish has landed a new role in South Africa.

Wangari is set to star in a post-apocalyptic film.

The actress is also expected to produce the film, Guatha which is a slang word meaning "far away" and is expected to be shot in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa.

According to Shish, the film that is set to be shot by Untitled Films is based in three corners of Africa, Ghana in the West, Kenya in the East and South Africa.

"The film is a post-apocalyptic thriller telling the story of a woman surviving at a military camp after losing her son and husband in the worst heatwave ever recorded that kills 80 per cent of the world's population," Shish said.

The film was scheduled to be shot early in the year but it has been pushed to 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shish is the only Kenyan cast on the film currently, however there are plans to recruit more actors from Kenya.

In September 2020, Wavamizi co-produced by Shish received international recognition after being listed in the 2020 Durban Film Mart (DFM) for funding

Wavamizi translates to invaders in English and tells the saga of the Portuguese occupation of Mombasa and how the locals revolted led by the son of a Sultan.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

