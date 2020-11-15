South Africa: Ace Magashule Lays Out His Political War Plan to Fight Corruption Charges

analysis

The party strongman is likely to use the January meeting to drum up support for the big fight at the party's national general council in May 2021.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

In a move reminiscent of former president Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will defend his corruption charges with a political campaign that will start in January 2021.

Speaking on a stage and in front of thousands of local and bused-in supporters in ANC colours and carrying support posters, Magashule said that the party's 8 January address will be held in Bloemfontein - the ANC will be 109 years old and was founded in a church in the city on 8 January 1912.

The campaign elements in Bloemfontein as Magashule appeared in court were the same as those deployed by Zuma in serial corruption cases at court: a vigil, a march, a political event, fiery speeches, allegations of conspiracy and a final rendition of Senzenina (the struggle funeral hymn which means "What have we done?"). Some protesters did not seem to know why they were there: a woman carrying a poster protesting "cup-cake" (an insulting term for Ramaphosa used by his political enemies) said that...