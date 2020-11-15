Mozambique: Assembly Approves Cabo Delgado Report, Renamo Boycotts

13 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Thursday approved a report from its working commission on constitutional, legal and human rights affairs on the human rights situation in the country's two areas of conflict.

These are the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where the authorities are facing a terrorist organization with ties to the self-styled "Islamic State Central African Province" (ISCAP), and the central provinces of Manica and Sofala, where the dissident "Renamo Military Junta" is continuing to launch lethal ambushes against traffic on the main roads.

The report concentrates on atrocities committed by the jihadists in Cabo Delgado. "People are murdered and hacked to pieces in front of their relatives and neighbours, as a barbaric form of intimidation", said Commission chairperson Antonio Boene, as he presented the report.

The Commission could find no evidence for any similar atrocities committed by the Mozambican defence and security forces, but situations were reported "of abuses of power and authority", by the government forces.

The main recommendation from the report was the need "to strengthen the logistical and material capacity of the defence and security forces, to confront terrorist attacks that use modern and sophisticated resources".

It was also necessary "to boost vigilance so that the people displaced from their homes do not become the victims of terrorists who might infiltrate the accommodation centres and perpetuate fear and terror among the population".

Frelimo deputy Alberto Matukutuku confirmed that, up until Wednesday, there had been 11 terrorist incursions against the Cabo Delgado district of Muidumbe. "There are reports of more than 50 people beheaded ", he said, "and of an unknown number of people kidnapped to join the ranks of the murderers and looters".

Every day, he added, people are fleeing from the area under terrorist attack, seeking safety in other parts of Cabo Delgado, or in other provinces. "When they escape the actions of the terrorists, the victims risk dying of hunger, cholera or shipwreck", said Matukutuku.

Rescuing Cabo Delgado is "a national imperative", he said, and attacked those who are trying to portray the war as an ethnic conflict. "Tribalising" the war, he warned, risked pushing Cabo Delgado towards a genocide similar to that which occurred in Rwanda in 1994.

Elias Impuiri, of the opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), said it was now urgent to strengthen the financial capacity of the Montepuez, Chiure and Metuge district administrations. These districts are not under attack, but they need assistance in order to absorb displaced people fleeing from areas further north.

He claimed that international humanitarian organisations are making their assistance for the displaced conditional on the government setting up "internationally accepted infrastructures where those in need can be supported".

As for the victims of the attacks by the Renamo Military Junta in Manica and Sofala, Impuiri said "the people tell us they are fed up with paying an exorbitant bill for bad governance that is generating endless conflicts".

The delegation from the Commission which visited Cabo Delgado, Manica and Sofala consisted only of Frelimo and MDM deputies. The main opposition party, Renamo, boycotted the commission's work and refused to take up its seats on the delegation.

The excuse for this boycott was that Renamo wanted a special commission of inquiry into human rights violations - even though a commission of inquiry would have visited exactly the same places and interviewed exactly the same people as the delegation from the Commission on Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

In the Assembly plenary, on Wednesday, the entire Renamo parliamentary group walked out of the chamber, when Boene began reading the delegation's report. The report was thus approved by Frelimo and MDM votes, with Renamo nowhere to be seen.

Under the rules of the Mozambican parliament, deputies are free to abstain on a vote, but they cannot simply not vote at all. That is equated with absence, and, if the rules are strictly applied, all the Renamo deputies who joined the boycott should lose a day's wages.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.