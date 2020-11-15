West Africa: Malian Transitional President Begins First Trip to West African Sub-Region

12 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
This is the first official trip for Mr N'Daw since his investiture on 25 September, 2020.

The president of the Malian transition, Bah N'Daw, will, from 12 to 17 November, 2020, undertake a sub-regional tour to Ghana, Togo, Senegal and Guinea Bissau, his communications office said on Wednesday in Ouagadougou.

He will be in Ghana November 12 to 13 and during his visit, Mr N'Daw will hold talks behind closed doors with his Ghanaian counterpart, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Malian leader will meet with the Malian community in Ghana, said a statement issued by the Malian presidency.

The Malian and Ghanaian parties will share views on different issues of cooperation between the two countries on the economy, transports, development, agriculture, employment, energy, environment, education, health, culture, tourism, sports, security, and justice, among others.

The visit follows that made on October 11 by the Ghanaian president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, current chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mr Akuo-Addo pledged the solidarity of the sub-regional organisation to Mali and reaffirmed its commitment and availability to support the transitional process.

The major stakes of that sub-regional trip centres around the strengthening of the relations of friendship, fraternity and solidarity with these different countries in a bid to reassure them of the determination of the transitional authorities to maintain and consolidate the bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations, the statement said.

This is the first official trip for Mr N'Daw since his investiture on September 25, 2020.

