Namibia: Remains of Fishermen to Be Repatriated

14 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

THE remains of the four fishermen who were shot by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) along the Chobe River last week are expected to be repatriated via the Ngoma border today.

Three brothers, Tommy, Martin and Wamunyima Nchindo, and their cousin Sinvula Muyeme, were shot by BDF on 5 November, on suspicion that they were part of a poaching syndicate.

The incident resulted in the death of the grieving mother of the three brothers Alphonsina Nkungano Mubu(69) four days later.

Zambezi regional police commissioner Marius Katamila confirmed the repatriation to The Namibian on Saturday, saying the Botswana police will escort the remains of the four fishermen and hand them over to the family at 16h00.

"The bodies will then be escorted by the Namibian police to the Katima Mulilo mortuary. A joint postmortem was already done in Francistown in the presence of the Namibian Police, Namibian pathologist and a second one was also done by the family doctor. Therefore, there will be no postmortem done in Namibia as it is concluded already," he said.

