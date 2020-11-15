Africa: Sote Wants to Be Africa's Shipping Logistics Gateway

12 November 2020
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Jonathan Shieber

The twenty-first century could be a period of unprecedented economic growth and social change for the African continent, which is poised for explosive change -- but much of that change is predicated on an outmoded trade infrastructure that hasn't changed much since the beginnings of the last century.

That's the problem that Sote wants to target. The company just raised $3 million in seed funding to support its Nairobi and San Francisco operations designed to transform the logistics infrastructure for African shipping -- starting with customs clearing and forwarding.

