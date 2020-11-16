Rwanda: Team Rwanda Off to Cameroon for Grand Prix Chantal Biya Race

16 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Team Rwanda Cycling jet out of the country for Cameroon today, November 16, ahead of the 2020 edition of the Grand Prix Chantal Biya race.

The five-stage race starts on Wednesday and will conclude on November 22.

Rwanda will be represented by six riders led by former Tour du Rwanda winners Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha.

Speaking to Times Sport on Sunday, Mugisha said that the team was prepared in the 'best way possible'.

"We prepared for the race in the best way possible, I believe we are ready to challenge for the Yellow Jersey in Cameroon," said the 2018 Tour du Rwanda champion.

The six-man Team Rwanda roster also includes youngster Renus Byiza Uhiriwe, Patrick Byukusenge, Moïse Mugisha and Didier Munyaneza.

Grand Prix Chantal Biya, with a total 699km distance, is the first race outside Rwanda the national team is participating in this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also the team's first competitive race since the 2020 Tour du Rwanda in March.

Returning for this year's edition, Munyaneza was the best Rwandan rider at the 2019 GP Chantal Biya in fourth position.

Nov. 18 Stage 1: Douala - Douala (92km)

Nov. 19 Stage 2: Akonolinga - Abang-Mbang (139.5Km)

Nov. 20 Stage 3: Yaounde - Ebolowa-Nklandom (167 Km)

Nov. 21 Stage 4: Zoétélé - Nkpwang-Meyomes sala (116.4 Km)

Nov. 22 Stage 5: Sangmelima - Yaoundé (166.4 Km)

