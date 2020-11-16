Zimbabwe: DNA Results for Ginimbi Guests Ready in 2 Weeks

The funeral of Zimbabwean businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.
16 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

DNA results for the two foreign nationals who died in a road accident with businessman, Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare, ordinarily known as Borrowdale Road, are expected in two weeks' time.

The foreigners, Limumba Karim from Malawi and a Mozambican only identified as Alisha, had come for Mitchelle "Moana" Umali's birthday party.

The two, together with the birthday girl, Moana, were burnt beyond recognition after the doors of the Rolls Royce Wraith they were travelling in, jammed on impact. It took many hours for police and the Fire Brigade to retrieve their remains from the wreckage.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed that samples for the two remains had been taken for DNA analysis.

"On Alisha, her father and sister arrived in the country for the DNA tests which were conducted between November 10 and 13. The DNA analysis results are expected in two weeks' time.

"For Karim, two of his relatives travelled to Harare from Bulawayo where they are based, while his cousin brother also arrived in the country from Malawi for the DNA analysis. Results are also expected in two weeks' time," he said.

The DNA tests are being conducted by officials from the National University of Science and Technology.

Ginimbi is alleged to have been speeding at the time of the accident following a night of partying at Dreams Night Club in the capital.

He was buried at his mansion in Domboshawa on Saturday.

The driver of the Honda Fit car that got involved in the accident with Ginimbi survived.

Meanwhile, Karim was wanted in his country for fraud involving US$2,6 million.

He reportedly escaped justice from Malawi and was allegedly hiding in South Africa.

His bail was revoked in January 2017 and a warrant of arrest was issued after he failed to attend court.

The Malawi government has been demanding Karim's extradition from South Africa.

He was being charged alongside other people, including civil servants such as former Accountant General David Kandoje, Auzius Kazombo Mwale, Clemence Mmadzi and Roosevelt Ndovi.

The list of suspects also included contractors.

Others are George Banda, Michael Mphatso, Samuel Mzanda who are facing charges of fraud and negligence by a public officer.

Karim is survived by three children, one in South Africa, newly born in Mozambique and one in Malawi.

His body will be repatriated to Malawi for burial.

