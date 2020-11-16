Kenya: Makau Floors Field of 130 to Clinch Konza Gold Day

15 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Machakos — Machakos Golf Club's Mark Makau, shot an impressive round of 41 points to beat a strong field of 130 players and win the fourth annual Konza Golf Day, hosted at his home club.

Playing off handicap 24, Makau did enough to hold off the challenge of Paul Temba of Railway Golf Club, on countback and club mate James Ndunda who finished in third place off 40 points.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony, Makau expressed his delight in winning the tournament while thanking the sponsors for making it possible.

"I am very glad to have won today, I felt that I was playing well throughout my round today, I hit the ball well and my short game was great, courtesy of the great condition of the course. I want to thank the Konza Technopolis for making today's tournament possible and I look forward to more tournaments in the future." He said.

Nancy Kariuki playing off handicap 14 took home the lady winner's prize with 35 points, two ahead of Nancy Wairimu, who won the ladies longest drive.

Francis Musembi and Justice Waki took home the respective nines, with David Kimathi winning the men's longest drive, James Ndunda's accuracy on the greens won him the nearest to the pin award.

Speaking after the tournament, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) Board Chairman Reuben Mutiso, said;

"I want to thank all the golfers who joined us today and the Machakos Golf Club, for once again being such great hosts to us here, even with the challenges of a global pandemic. My congratulations go to our winners today, you truly deserve it."

Mutiso also gave an update on the progress at the Konza Technopolis, while urging investors to take up the investment opportunities that the smart city offers.

"We are currently on track with phase one of our plan, that will see a total built up area of 1.5 Million M2 and 30,000 residents."

"Over 40% of the 145 parcels available under this phase have been taken up. Among the investors that have taken up parcels include; a South African specialized hospital, an American Hospital, Software development companies, Real estate developers including offices, hotels and residential houses."

"As you can see, the future is bright for Konza, I want to urge you all to join us on this journey towards building a global technology and innovation hub," he concluded.

As part of the golf day, players, management of both KoTDA and Machakos Golf Club, took part in a tree planting activity around the club.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.