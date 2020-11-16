Kenya/Comoros: Origi, Wanyama Want Ruthless Attack as Stars Battle Comoros in Moroni

15 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama and goalkeeper Anold Origi want the team's attack to be ruthless as the national side takes on Comoros in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in Moroni on Sunday night.

With Egypt beating Togo 1-0 on Saturday and assuming Group G leadership, Stars can go top with maximum points against the islanders in their home turf, but Origi and Wanyama, two of the most experienced faces in the squad believes this can only happen if their improve in the final third.

"In the first game finishing was a let down even though we wanted to attack from the beginning. We let ourselves down but we have dusted ourselves and look forward to the next game. It will be tough but we can get a win there. If we are clinical we can win,"

"The finishing wasn't good but if we can improve on that, then we stand a good chance," Wanyama stated.

"We agreed in the dressing room after the game that we need to be on from the start. We were honest with each other. The level we showed in the last 15 minutes of the first half and the second half is our level and if we can start at that level, then we are a very difficult team to beat. That's what we need to do in the second leg," Origi stated.

Looking back at the first leg, Origi was critical of how they started the match, something he hopes they can improve heading into the return fixture.

"It was disappointing of course, not the performance but the result. The first 15 minutes is what let us down because started rather slow and we were sloppy and gave away some freekicks one of which they scored. It was a fantastic freekick, the kind that if someone scores, you just lift your hands and say well done," he noted.

Meanwhile, despite three back to back points, Wanyama still believes the team is on track to qualify for a second consecutive Cup of Nations appearance.

"We are still in the game and every point is vital. We are still focusing on the remaining games and we will keep working hard to grind results," the skipper added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.