Kenyan Doctors Threaten to Boycott Work for Lack of PPEs

15 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Doctors have issued a three-week strike notice, accusing the government of neglecting them by failing to provide adequate gear in the fight agAinst COVID-19.

Through their Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) the doctors said they will down tools unless their plight is addressed.

"Over the last 8 months KMPDU has continuously engaged all relevant government ministries, parastatals and council of governors, the legislature and followed all relevant channels in employment and labor relations in a bid to address the plight of frontline healthcare workers. The union had put the industrial off the table but now we have been forced to review our options," said Chibanzi Mwachonda, the union's Secretary-General.

He faulted the government for failing to address their plight, leading to the deaths of at least 30 medical workers.

They include 10 senior specialists' doctors.

Kenya has so far recorded 1,249 deaths with the number of fatalities in recent days averaging at least 20 cases daily.

While insisting that not even court orders would dampen their resolve to champion for their rights, Mwachonda outlined 7 irreducible minimums that must be addressed by the government.

He cited the slow resolve by the Ministry of Health officials to supply health care workers countrywide with adequate Personal Protective Equipment gears (PPEs).

Mwachonda also took issue with the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Principal Secretary Susan Mochache for ignoring them and failing Kenyans despite numerous pleas by the union to have an audience with them.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta you need to act immediately," he pleaded.

On his part, the union's Chairman Samuel Oraro said it was regrettable that the government was reneging on its promise to protect the lives of the medics especially those in the frontline battling the virus.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.