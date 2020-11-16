Rwanda: Anglican Church Set to Unveil Rwf420 Million Commercial Facility

The Anglican Church of Rwanda will in January next year unveil a commercial complex worth Rwf420 million in Gasabo District, Kigali City.

The development was confirmed by Laurent Mbanda, the church's Archbishop since 2018, who cited that the facility will run under the name, Anglican House.

Mbanda told The New Times that the facility will be located in Remera sector near their current headquarters.

"It is going to be purposely for commercial services. But also offices for rent," Mbanda said.

According to him, the project will among others generate income that will be used to further sustain the Anglican Church of Rwanda.

"It aims at generating on two things; to be able to sustain us as an Anglican church which is part of the five pillars of the church"

"It will also create funds for a school we are going to construct (It is still in the pipeline). This will help us not depend on just the school fees of our students, thus a more stable school setting," he added.

In the past two years, Mbanda pointed out that there have been major construction activities including the Anglican Union Plaza as well as the Anglican Trinity Plaza.