Zimbabwe: Dead Ginimbi Brings Harare CBD to a Stand-Still (Images)

FRIENDS and family of late Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure Friday staged a huge send-off for the late businessman and socialite at the Doves Funeral Services premises in central Harare.

Harare CBD came to a standstill as people flocked to the funeral parlour to witness the body of the social influencer being ferried from the funeral services provider.

Among those who attended the send-off ceremony were businessman and former Dynamos boss Kenny Mubaiwa, uncle to the late Ginimbi, socialites Pokello Nare and Uncle Rolland.

A church service was held and was to be followed by a procession to Ginimbi's Dreams night club on the peripheries of the city centre where hundreds jostled to catch a glimpse of the Mercedes Pilato hearse.

Ginimbi's funeral convoy consisted more than 20 top of the range vehicles led by the late businessman's orange Lamborghini.

Friends and family, some of whom wore t-shirts inscribed 'Rest in peace Ginimbi', popped Champaign bottles and splashed money into the air with people scrambling for the notes.

Popping champagne and splashing money at fans were some of the traits associated with the socialite's public lifestyle.

After the brief stop-over at his club, the convoy sped off to his mansion in Domboshava, over 30km north of Harare.

Friends and family were Friday night set to throw an all-white party, the last one for a man who was well known for throwing lavish parties for acquaintances.

Ginimbi died in fierce car crash along Borrowdale road in Harare in the early hours of Sunday.

He had spent the night partying at fitness trainer, Michell Moana Amuli's 26th birthday party.

Moana was among three of Ginimbi's friends who were also burnt beyond recognition in the luxury Rolls Royce car, one of the many in the latter's pricey auto-mobile collection.