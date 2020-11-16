Zimbabwe: Latest - Ginimbi Finally Laid to Rest

The Herald
People follow proceedings at the burial of the late Genius Kadungure on Saturday November 14, 2020.
14 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
POPULAR businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure, better known as Ginimbi, has finally been laid to rest at his Domboshava mansion before a mass of mourners who exceeded the recommended 100 prescribed by the police.

Although a solemn ceremony, the event gave mourners the chance to savour the amount of opulence the highly sociable businessman treated himself to since the time he struck success.

True to his taste for magnificence, Ginimbi's body, contained in a glittering casket, was lowered into the grave just after 3.30pm.

Sports and Youth Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire was a conspicuous government official at the event also graced by area MP, Energy Mutodi.

A group of young men from Ginimbi's GK Security company were used as pall bearers.

Speaker after speaker spoke glowingly about the socialite who died aged 36 in a horrific car crash while cruising on his princely Rolls Royce with three acquaintances who also perished in tragic circumstances last Sunday.

Ginimbi's sister Juliet Kadungure narrated how she grew up with her enterprising younger brother who tried every idea - be it market gardening, selling cell phones and much later, gas - to break into what would later turn out to be a highly rewarding business career.

NewZim TV Facebook followers from all over the world who watched the solemn event live on the page expressed sadness on the passing of a man who had the humblest of beginnings having been raised on proceeds from a tiny vegetable farming project.

Among public officials and celebrities who attended the event were Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, ex-Dynamos boss and Ginimbi's maternal uncle Kenny Mubaiwa as well as Marry Mubaiwa.

Mliswa said no one, even among the country's most prominent politicians, will ever receive a funeral as massive as that of Ginimbi.

