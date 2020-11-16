Kenya: Fast Five Strikes Again in Conference Cup at Ngong

Fast Five (Richard Kibet), added the Conference Cup to her burgeoning CV at Ngong on Sunday afternoon, just clear of Clothes Horse and Harbour Bay. Notorious lost his familiar spark, even with five kilos less to carry.

Henry Muya was a man on a mission as he carved out quite a niche for himself on Wakini Mwendwa's, Ione, in the Mount Nyiru Handicap - Ione is actually a Greek word meaning Violet.

Anjoli, ridden by South Africa's latest doyen, Jacob Sampson, popped Shaman for second. This was shortly after Henry manoeuvred Jordan to short-head Abby Rose up Mount Longonot.

Lesley Sercombe replicated Henry's double with Raju and Frankie, both on aggregate of 16.4 lengths. Frankie is a Westonian child of 3 years, taking on Grace O'Malley at 7. Westonian was the prime Stallion at Saturday's Annual Yearling Sale, having already made a bold statement with many of his descendants churning regular winners.

Lesley then went one better on Comic Star in the Derby/Oaks Challenge Bowl, having come from far back while Inca Ruler ruled until 400 metres away.

He then dissolved to nowhere as Duke Hour, Quasar, and Buxton filled places. Coralline, Lady Eccles, and, Wind Rose, were no match for their male-counterparts in a multi-layered trial. More was anticipated from Quasar, but distance might have been an issue.

RESULTS

12.10 pm - First Race - Mount Longonot Handicap (1,400m)

1. Jordan River (Henry Muya)

2. Abby Rose (James Muhindi)

3. Forewarned (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: short-head/1.5/2.4. Time: 1:26:5/10 secs. Favourite: My Sam. Runners: 6

Owned by Joe Muya and R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya

12.45 - Second Race - Mount Lesatima Handicap (1,600m)

1. Frankie (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Grace O'Malley (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Bold Edge (James Muhindi)

Distance: 5.4/head/2.4. Time: 1:42:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4 Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.15 pm - Third Race - Mount Nyiru Handicap (1,800m)

1. Ione (Henry Muya)

2. Anjoli (J. Sampson)

3. Shaman (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 2.75/1.5/4.4. Time: 1:54:9/10 secs. Favourite: Shaman. Runners: 4

Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa

1.45 pm - Fourth Race - Mount Korosi Maiden (1,800m)

1. Raju (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Quickfoot (Wycliffe Matee)

3. Kenyan Queen (James Muhindi)

Distance: 11/0.75/2.75. Time: 1:56:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 7

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.20 pm - Fifth Race - Mount Londiani Handicap (2,060m)

1. Karowe (James Muhindi)

2. Supreme Rock (Paul Kiarie)

3. Go Pro (Josphat Kultiang)

La Cha Cha and Chyulu Hills withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.5/1.5. Time: 2:11:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 3

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

2.55 pm - Sixth Race - The Four-Year-Old Derby/Oaks Challenge Bowl (2,400m)

1. Comic Star (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Sonara

2. Duke Hour (James Muhindi)

3. Quasar (Jacob Sampson)

4. Buxton (George Ndegwa)

Distance: 4.5/3/10. Time: 2:37:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 8

Owned by D. Pleitz, D. Schneider, D. Ansell and A. Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.30 pm - Seventh Race - The Conference Cup (2,400m)

1. Fast Five (Richard Kibet) Twice Over-Speed Queen

2. Clothes Horse (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Harbour Bay (Josphat Kultiang)

4. Quickfire (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 1/2.4/4.5. Time: 2:29:1/10 secs. Favourite: Notorious 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Yogi Patel, David Ansell, and, G, Yosef. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

Next meeting November 29 - for the Jim Kidman Bowl and Perry Mason Memorial Trophy.