Rwandan Community in Canada Unveils Monument to Honour Genocide Victims

The Rwandan Community in Hamilton, Canada on Saturday, November 14 unveiled a monument to honour the more than a million lives lost in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The development was announced via Twitter by the Rwandan Community in Canada.

Prosper Higiro, Rwanda's High Commissioner graced the ceremony alongside Marty Schulenberg, a top official of the Hamilton police.

"Thank you and congratulations to the Rwandan Community for this great achievement," Higiro acknowledged the development.