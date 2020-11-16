Southern Africa: Pretoria and Lilongwe Deny Malawi's President Had a Hand in Prophet Bushiri's Flight From Justice

analysis

Fraud accused pastor Shepherd Bushiri reportedly met with Malawian foreign minister Eisenhower Mkaka, who is said to have behaved strangely during President Lazarus Chakwera's visit to South Africa.

Both the South African and Malawian governments have denied that Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera gave fraud-accused pastor Shepherd Bushiri a lift home on his Air Malawi flight on Friday night, with the story about his escape from South Africa gradually appearing to have been a lot more complicated than this. Initial speculation had it that the delay of almost seven hours -- causing the flight to land back in Lilongwe after midnight -- was because Bushiri was on board and the paperwork had to be sorted out.

Sources who were at Waterkloof on Friday said Chakwera's foreign minister, Eisenhower Mkaka, caused a scene when he was not allowed to board the plane at Waterkloof. Mkaka was part of Chakwera's advance mission, which meant he arrived in South Africa earlier than the Malawian president, who arrived on Thursday and disembarked at OR Tambo International Airport.

According to law, only the 17 members of Chakwera's delegation who had disembarked at Waterkloof were allowed to fly from there again. When Chakwera wanted to leave on...