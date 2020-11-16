Botswana: Zebras Face Chipolopolo Today

Francistown — The national football team, Zebras, will have to put more effort and use home ground advantage when they meet Zambia in a return game.

The 2022 AFCON qualifier is scheduled for Obed Itani Chilume stadium in Francistown tonight.

The Zebras succumbed to a 1-2 loss away to Zambia's Chipolopolo on November 12.

The Zebras sit on the fourth position in Group H.

Zambia is in the third position whilst Zimbabwe and Algeria occupy position two and one respectively.

Algeria is the only team in the group that has maintained a 100 per cent record, followed by Zimbabwe with four points and Zambia with three points, whilst Botswana is trailing behind with a one point.

In Thursday's encounter, Chipolopolo appeared to be ahead of the Zebras in terms of preparations after playing friendly matches against Malawi, Kenya and South Africa.The Zebras on one hand were unable to secure a friendly date, but only managed to regroup last month after a lengthy absence from the pitch.

At some stage, Zebras coach Adel Amrouche had wanted to take the team to Qatar, but COVID-19 disrupted the plans.

Botswana opened the campaign with a 0-0 draw away to Zimbabwe, before losing 0-1 to Algeria at the National Stadium in November last year.

Tonight, Batswana will be more hopeful since Amrouche had more time to spend with the team, unlike in the last game where he only met them just before the game because he was still in mandatory quarantine after returning from Belgium.

In his absence the team was drilled by the National Under 20 coach, Keitumetse Paul

The 23 squad comprises of Kabelo Dambe, Goitseone Phoko, Ezekiel Morake, Mosha Gaolaolwe, Lemponye Tshireletso, Kabelo Seakanyeng, Mogakolodi Ngele, Simisani Mathumo, Molefe Chicco, Kobamelo Kebaikanye, Mothusi Copper, Tumisang Orebonye, Wedu Batlokwa, Kelapile Ndlovu, Misani Thupa, Onkarabile Ratanang, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, Tlhalefo Molebatsi, Bakang Tholang, Tendai Kesekile, Elias Chida, Tshepo Maikano and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Source : BOPA