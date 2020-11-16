Kenya: Murigi, Gitonga Face-Off in National Mountain Championships

Two-time world champion Lucy Murigi is among the estimated 300 runners expected for the inaugural National Mountain Championships due November 22 in Longonot, Nakuru County.

Athletics Kenya Mountain Running coordinator, Peter Angwenyi disclosed on Saturday that Murigi, who won the world event in 2017 and 2018, arrived in the country on Friday ahead of the event.

Also expected in the women's 8km race is the inaugural 2020 Mount Kenya Mountain Running champion Purity Gitonga from Meru, who is Lucy's sister, Esther Waweru, who finished second at the Mount Kenya event and Theresa Omosa from Kisii among others.

It was during the 2018 World Championships where Murigi, Gitonga, Viola Jelagat (silver) and Joyce Njeru teamed up to win the team title.

Geoffrey Gikoni, who has taken part in a series of mountain running circuits in Europe, is the favourite in the men's 10km race that will have the likes of Mount Kenya Mountain Running champion Emmanuel Bor and Dickson Simba.

Also heading to Longonot are Martin Magu and Denis Kemboi.

Interestingly, World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Leonard Bett has registered for the race.

"We want to use the event to develop strong runners for cross country and 10,000m," said Angwenyi, adding that the route in Longonot has been surveyed and marked by Thomas Klacthj from Austria.

Besides the senior men (10km) and women (8km) races, there will be junior men's 8km race in the championships that have attracted prize money.

The event will get underway at 9am.

"We are ready for the event, having put in place all the Covid-19 measures," said Angwenyi.