Kenya: Mulee Haunted By 'Unfair' Group Fixtures

Moroni — Harambee Stars' coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee is not happy with the scheduling of Group 'G' matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, saying the fixture handed group rivals Egypt and Togo undue advantage.

This is after Stars played their third group match on Wednesday -- a one-all draw with Comoros at Kasarani -- while Egypt and Togo's third round match was on Saturday night.

"When you look at our group, we played against Comoros on Wednesday. I don't know why Egypt didn't play the same day when we played our third match. This gives them an advantage because they know our results. This is something we must correct," Mulee said in Moroni on Saturday as the national team arrived in the Comoros capital for Sunday night's crucial match.

Stars will take on Comoros in the return leg match of their duel on Sunday at the Malouzini Stadium from 7pm, East African time.

The Stars arrived in Comoros Saturday after a two hours and 45 minutes flight from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Moroni's Prince Said Ibrahim Airport.

The Stars, led by captain Victor Wanyama, had a feel of the Malouzini Stadium last night.

Comoros are on top of the group with five points, two ahead of second-placed Kenya.

Seven times Africa champions Egypt were scheduled to play against Togo Saturday night in Cairo. Egypt were without their Liverpool star Mohamed Salah who tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, the mayor of Salah's home town in Egypt has insisted social distancing was observed at a family wedding the Liverpool forward attended before he tested positive for Covid-19.

The two-time African footballer of the year has been in isolation in Egypt since Friday following the test that was carried out when he joined up with his international teammates.

Salah had attended his brother Nasr's wedding in the town of Nagrig and photographs show him dancing with a mask pushed onto his chin at one point.

The mayor of Nagrig, Maher Shtiyah, told Egyptian media that the number of guests at the ceremony had been limited to between 60 and 70 people and only relatives attended.

Additional reporting by AFP