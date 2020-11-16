Kenya: Australia-Based Bungei Ready to Shine for Kenya Morans

Australia-based forward Preston Bungei says he will not change anything to fit into the national men's basketball team ahead of the Afrobasket qualifiers in Kigali.

Bungei, who arrived in the country last Tuesday, will make his maiden appearance for Kenya Morans in the November 25-29 event where they will confront Senegal, Angola and Mozambique in Group A.

"My biggest attribute is staying humble and keeping a level head. I intend to embrace the same here. It has worked for me in my growing career away from Kenya and I want to keep it that way.

Going to an event with attitude of being better than any other person or team, that's how one loses. But above all, I'm excited about the chance to play for my country," said the 25-year old, who has formerly featured for HKK Capljina and Herzegovina in Bosnia and KK Jazine Arbanasi in Croatia.

While in Bosnia, Bungei won the Defensive Player of the Year Award and was named in the Third Team All-League.

Bungei, who was not part of the team that won 74-68 against South Sudan during the January Pre-Qualifiers in Nairobi, said they are in a tricky pool, but was quick to note that the team has what it takes to excel.

"I love their passion, the chemistry is on another level and everyone wants to win if the training sessions here at the Nyayo National Stadium are anything to go by.We will carry the same zeal and hopefully the positive results will come our way. We cannot go there with a losing mindset.

"I have followed the team and watched their matches alot on YouTube just to familiarise myself with all the players and I'm glad I have not tried hard to fit in and everything is falling in place," said Bungei, who stands at 6'6.

In the 2020 March Fiba rankings, Kenya was ranked 21st continentally and 122nd globally. Angola are ranked second in Africa, 32nd globally, behind top-placed Nigeria, Senegal are fourth, 35th globally, while Mozambique are 13th in the continent and 93rd globally.

Morans coach Cliff Owuor welcomed Bungei's presence saying he brings versatility ,experience and exposure to the squad.